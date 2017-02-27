UN air strikes in Central African Republic target ‘heavily armed’ militia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UN air strikes in Central African Republic target ‘heavily armed’ militia

This is the second time in as many weeks the UN has fired on gunmen moving toward the central city

Gulf News
 

BANGUI, Central African Republic: UN peacekeeping mission Minusca said it had conducted air strikes in the Central African Republic Sunday against a “heavily armed” group of fighters advancing on the city of Bambari.

This is the second time in as many weeks the UN has fired on gunmen moving toward the central city.

In a statement, Minusca said it spotted about 40 fighters from the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC), “heavily armed with AK47s and RPGs (rocket propelled grenades)” on Sunday morning a few kilometres north of Bambari.

It remained unclear whether the air strikes resulted in any casualties, though the mission alerted the International Red Cross for any possible injuries, a Minusca spokesman told AFP.

The region has seen rising violence as the result of a conflict between the FPRC and a rival group, the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC).

The two factions have been fighting for control of taxes levied on Fulani herders during the current seasonal migration.

On Tuesday, Minusca said four of its officers were injured by FPRC fighters in the village of Ippy, about 100 km northwest of Bambari.

On the weekend of February 11, UN attack helicopters opened fire on about 300 men advancing on Bambari in pickup trucks mounted with machine guns.

Following the offensive, the UN Security Council “urged the armed groups to immediately halt the fighting and join the peace and reconciliation dialogue”.

The United Nations has deployed 12,000 peacekeepers to the Central African Republic to help restore stability following a war in 2013 that erupted after the overthrow of leader Francois Bozize, a Christian, by Muslim rebels from the Seleka coalition.

More from Africa

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

Buhari’s leave energises Nigeria’s presidency

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat