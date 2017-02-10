Keynote Zuma speech disrupted as lawmakers brawl, walk out

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Keynote Zuma speech disrupted as lawmakers brawl, walk out

Scuffling spills over into precinct of building

Image Credit: Screengrab
Some 400 soldiers joined a police team outside to secure the Parliament building during the speech, but this didn't stop the brawl inside from erupting.
Gulf News
 

Cape Town: A session of South Africa’s parliament convened for a keynote address by the president descended into chaos on Thursday as far-left lawmakers brawled with orderlies after interrupting the speech and the main opposition party walked out.

Deputies from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party fired questions at Jacob Zuma for more than an hour, forcing the president — whose authority has been tarnished by a series of scandals — to halt his state-of-the-nation speech.

Zuma had earlier authorised more than 400 soldiers to join the security team outside the building during the speech, an unprecedented move his opponents described as a “militarisation” of parliament.



Speaker Baleka Mbete ordered the EFF contingent ejected after their leader Julius Malema called Zuma “rotten to the core”.

Exiting the chamber with his deputies a short time later, opposition Democratic Alliance party leader Mmusi Maimane said the president was unfit to hold office.

Previous Zuma speeches in parliament have led to disruptions but Thursday’s — in which he said the government would push for a greater role for blacks in the economy — was the most violent, with the scuffles spilling over into the precinct of the building, Reuters reporters saw.

A couple of blocks away, police fired stun grenades to disperse supporters of the EFF and the president’s African National Congress (ANC) party.

The party holds more than 60 per cent of the 400 seats in parliament but Zuma faced a revolt by some ANC members in November.

That same month an anti-corruption watchdog called for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government. He has denied the allegations.

UNCONSTITUTIONAL?

The Democratic Alliance’s Maimane questioned the deployment of soldiers at the legislature, and his party said it would seek a court ruling on whether this breached the country’s basic law.

“The ANC under Jacob Zuma has broken parliament and the constitution,” Maimane said in a statement.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told reporters that soldiers were on standby but had not been deployed on the streets.

A Reuters reporter saw two soldiers near the parliament building.

In the speech he resumed after the fighting ended, Zuma took issue with the distribution of wealth in a domestic economy still mostly controlled by whites more than two decades after apartheid ended in 1994.

“Political freedom is incomplete without economic emancipation,” he said.

“Today we are starting a new chapter of radical socioeconomic transformation. We are saying that we should move beyond words, to practical programmes.”

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Zuma’s speeches have been disrupted before. In September, he complained about being abused by opposition parties and asked the Speaker to address the issue.

But Daniel Silke, a director at Political Futures Consultancy, described Thursday’s incidents as very serious, adding: “The ANC will come out very poorly after this.” Silke said investors would remain cautious as they awaited details of the economic transformation Zuma evoked.

The economy has slowed sharply over the past five years while unemployment has hit a record 27 per cent, fuelling criticism that Zuma faced for extravagantly furnishing his country home at taxpayers’ expense.

In September, the president took out a home loan to repay state money spent on non-security-related upgrades there, in compliance with a court order.

More from South Africa

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGNJacob Zuma

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfricaSouth Africa

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In South Africa

S.African troops deployed for Zuma address

Framed Gallery

More whales strand in New Zealand

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?