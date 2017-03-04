Senegalese mayor faces probe over $2.85m fraud

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Senegalese mayor faces probe over $2.85m fraud

Khalifa Sall, a member of the coalition of ruling parties, has run Dakar since 2009 and has been seen as a probable contender in the 2019 presidential elections

Gulf News
 

Dakar: The mayor of Senegal’s capital is facing a judicial probe into the disappearance of 1.83 billion CFA francs ($2.85 million; Dh10.75 million) in city funds, the country’s top prosecutor said Friday.

Khalifa Sall, a member of the coalition of ruling parties, has run Dakar since 2009 and has been seen as a probable contender in the 2019 presidential elections.

His office was unable to show receipts proving that funds earmarked for purchasing rice and millet for the city’s population had been spent correctly, chief prosecutor Serigne Bassirou Gueye said.

“Next week I will refer to the judge of the court the case of Dakar city council regarding misappropriation of public funds, forgery and the use of forged documents,” he said, before naming Sall specifically.

The money had been “taken from [city] coffers” over the last six years, Gueye said.

Almost half of the Senegalese population lives below the poverty line and many require assistance to feed their families.

Sall had repeatedly denied any malfeasance after a government monitor published a report raising a flag about missing funds.

Senegal is widely seen as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

But accusations of corruption have hit the brother of President Macky Sall — who is unrelated to Khalifa Sall — and plagued ministers in the administration of former president Abdoulaye Wade.

More from Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

Also In Africa

British man shot dead on Kenyan ranch

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job