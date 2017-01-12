Malawi hit by armyworm outbreak, threatens maize crop

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Malawi hit by armyworm outbreak, threatens maize crop

Outbreak follows one in neighbouring Zambia, where the military has been deployed to battle the bugs, and Zimbabwe

Gulf News
 

LILONGWE: Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third southern African nation to report an outbreak of armyworms, a voracious pest that devours maize and other crops.

“We have a reported invasion this week but we are confident in dealing with this because we have pesticides,” Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda told Reuters late Wednesday.

“We have been able to deal with such issues in the past.” The current outbreak is around Zomba, the former colonial capital in southern Malawi. A year ago, Malawi successfully contained an armyworm invasion that affected seven districts across the country.

Malawi’s outbreak follows one in neighbouring Zambia, where the military has been deployed to battle the bugs, and Zimbabwe.

The armyworms are caterpillars that “march” across the landscape in large groups feasting on young maize plants, wiping out entire fields.

Malawi’s maize crop, the staple grain for the impoverished, land-locked nation, was devastated last year by an El Nino-triggered drought.

Around 6.5 million Malawians, over a third of the population, are dependent on food aid until this year’s harvest in March, according to the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

— Reuters

More from Africa

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year