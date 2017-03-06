Mobile
Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed

Victim was Tristan Voorspuy, a British army veteran who held dual Kenyan and British citizenship and ran a company called Offbeat Safaris

Gulf News
 

Nairobi: Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.

Numerous attacks have taken place in drought-stricken Laikipia region in recent months as armed cattle herders searching for scarce grazing have driven tens of thousands of cattle onto private farms and ranches. At least a dozen people have been killed.

The most recent victim was Tristan Voorspuy, a British army veteran who held dual Kenyan and British citizenship and ran a company called Offbeat Safaris.

Nic Hailey, Britain’s high commissioner (ambassador) to Kenya, said he had repeatedly conveyed to the Kenyan government Britain’s concern over the situation in Laikipia.

“[I] continue to urge the Kenyan authorities to take all necessary steps urgently to restore law and order, and to protect life and property in the area,” he said in a statement.

Sarah Korere, a member of parliament for Laikipia North, said on Sunday the violent land invasions are being stoked by politicians seeking votes from particular ethnic blocs in national elections scheduled for August.

Kenya has a history of ethnic clashes and political violence. The last election, in 2013, passed relatively peacefully but more than 1,200 people were killed following a disputed poll in 2007.

