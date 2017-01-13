Democracy, jihadists top France-Africa summit agenda

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Democracy, jihadists top France-Africa summit agenda

Many of the nations taking part were once ruled by France, which in recent years has boosted its military involvement in the continent

Gulf News
 

Bamako: Talks gathering some 30 African states and France begin in Mali’s capital, Bamako, on Friday, with leaders expected to focus on Africa’s battle against jihadists and bid to improve its democratic record.

The summit, also due to take in the refugee crisis, will see foreign ministers gather first, with heads of state expected to follow on Saturday, according to Malian and French conference organisers.

Many of the nations taking part were once ruled by France, which in recent years has boosted its military involvement in the continent. Several English-speaking African countries will also be present.

In a bid to help crush the growing jihadist threat, France has trained more than 20,000 African soldiers every year since a Paris summit in 2013, a French diplomatic source said.

Between now and 2020, the number of French-trained troops should reach 25,000 a year, the source added.

France’s training drive aims to minimise the need for direct military interventions in African conflicts such as those launched in Mali and Central African Republic in 2013.

African troops are being trained at France’s military bases in various nations on the continent including Senegal, Djibouti and Gabon.

But even as France moves to scale down its direct involvement in African conflicts, the situation in key nations such as Mali remains far from stable.

Despite a French military intervention launched in 2013, Malian soldiers have been unable to establish control over desert terrain in the north, cradle of an Islamist insurgency.

Since 2014, France has deployed some 4,000 soldiers in the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert, where Mali is located, as part of the Barkhane force.

Also deployed in Mali is a United Nations (UN) mission which has proven to be the world’s most dangerous. The mission known as MINUSMA is tasked with monitoring a peace deal between the government and northern rebels.

Heads of state and diplomats attending the two-day talks will also discuss a string of recent political crises in African nations.

Among them is The Gambia, where President Yahya Jammeh is seeking to stay in power after his December 1 election defeat, despite pressure from his African peers.

Also on the agenda is unrest in Democratic Republic of Congo, where President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down has sparked a political crisis.

Analysts however are critical of the French government’s failure to follow through on pledges to scale down alliances with strongman leaders.

Although President Francois Hollande had vowed to put an end to Africa-linked practices branded by critics as neocolonial, the country’s involvement in the battle against jihadists has left his government deeply entrenched in the continent.

“The focus on security has made it necessary to maintain alliances with governments that don’t necessarily have good human rights records,” said researcher Philippe Hugon.

Hugon noted the examples of Chad, ruled by strongman Idriss Deby for nearly three decades, and of west African nations leading the fight against Boko Haram, but which are mired in corruption.

Leaders meeting in Bamako will also discuss the huge flow of migrants from Africa to Europe, a diplomatic source said.

While European nations have pledged to increase aid to Africa in hopes of stemming economic migration trends, France is expected to sharply up its own pledges at the summit.

A French diplomatic source said Paris is expected to increase its annual aid and loans commitment to African nations by a billion euros to €5 billion (Dh19 billion) over the next three years.

While an European Union (EU)-Turkey deal in place since March last year has largely capped the refugee influx into Greece, arrivals on Italy’s shores of mainly African asylum seekers have spiked.

A summit in the Maltese capital, Valletta, in November 2015 saw EU leaders agree with their African counterparts to set up a €1.8-billion fund to help address the root causes of migration.

In return, African countries would step up border controls and accept the repatriation of those who make it to Europe but are judged to have no right to remain.

More from Africa

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Djibouti
follow this tag on MGNDjibouti

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Djibouti
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year