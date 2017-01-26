Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia turns a page

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia turns a page

Gambians have said they were looking forward to their freedom after two decades of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule

Gulf News
 

BANJUL, Gambia: Jubilant Gambians on Thursday welcomed home their new President Adama Barrow, who was elected almost two months ago but forced to flee to Senegal when his predecessor refused to step aside.

Dressed in flowing white robes and cap, Barrow stepped off the plane, with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as he flew in from neighbouring Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15.

Barrow, who was accompanied by his two wives and some of his children, was welcomed by military officials and senior members of his coalition government.

His return marks The Gambia’s first democratic transfer of power and capped days of waiting in the tiny former British colony after longtime leader Yahya Jammeh had refused to leave after losing a December 1 vote.

Barrow took the oath of office at his country’s embassy in Dakar a week ago and a multinational African force then entered The Gambia to ensure his safe return home and Jammeh’s departure.

Hundreds gathered at the airport awaiting Barrow’s arrival, with drummers and dancers firing up the crowds as Nigerian and Senegalese soldiers looked on.

“He will develop this country! He’s good, not a killer,” said Barrow supporter Adja Kombeh.

Gambians have said they were looking forward to their freedom after two decades of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule.

‘He will be different’

“I’m 100 per cent a Barrow supporter and I’m more happy than I can say,” said Kanamo Sansou, sitting with his friends at Serrekunda market close to the capital Banjul.

“He will be different in all aspects ... we have been living under dictatorship for 22 years,” added pensioner Ibrahima Gaye.

“You can go home at night and sleep without worrying you will be arrested before daybreak,” he said.

Barrow had not been seen in public since his swearing-in and has yet to publicly address Gambians.

Diplomats had urged Barrow to return quickly to curb the impact of the political crisis on the tourist-reliant economy, already in a fragile state.

The UN envoy for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, who briefed the Security Council on The Gambia, stressed that the United Nations was working to bolster stability.

Barrow will be staying at his own residence until further notice while State House, Jammeh’s former seat of power, is assessed for potential risks.

His first job is to deal with an internal crisis after it emerged his choice for vice president, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, may be constitutionally too old for the role.

Immunity for Jammeh?

Around 4,000 West African troops remain in The Gambia charged with ensuring safety, as it is believed rogue pro-Jammeh elements remain in the security forces that were once under his personal control.

“President Adama Barrow has asked us to remain for two or three weeks to see if there are arms caches or mercenaries hiding out,” said Marcel Alain de Souza, head of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission.

ECOWAS is ready to muster a force of up to 7,000 troops, he said this week.

Jammeh finally left the country on Saturday and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea under threat of regional military intervention.

The authorities have accused the former strongman of plundering state coffers and making off with $11 million (10 million euros).

But the new government has that confirmed Jammeh will be permitted to keep a fleet of luxury cars, including two Rolls Royces.

Barrow has told Jammeh he will have all the rights legally ensured to an ex-president, which under Gambian law include immunity from prosecution, barring a vote by two-thirds of the national assembly.

However Chambas said there was nothing in the UN-backed agreement that paved the way for Jammeh’s departure that gave him immunity.

More from Africa

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

Benin hit by neighbour Nigeria’s car import ban

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services