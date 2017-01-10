African leaders up pressure as Jammeh faces isolation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

African leaders up pressure as Jammeh faces isolation

Mandate for Jammeh’s five-year term expires on January 18, after which president-elect Adama Barrow is supposed to take power

Gulf News
 

Banjul, Gambia: West African leaders announced they would return to The Gambia this week to try and persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, but said the use of force remains an option.

The mandate for Jammeh’s five-year term expires on January 18, after which president-elect Adama Barrow is supposed to take power.

But the strongman, in power for 22 years, has vowed to stay in office until a dispute over the election result is resolved, despite becoming increasingly isolated at home and abroad.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will accompany Liberian counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama to The Gambia on Wednesday to try and end the crisis.

They will impress upon Jammeh “the imperative to respect the constitution”, Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, told reporters in Abuja on Monday.

There are worries in The Gambia over worsening security, a potential refugee crisis and a media crackdown that has taken several radio stations off air.

And while Onyeama said a peaceful transfer of power was preferable, force could be used. “Violence should be avoided but nothing is ruled out,” he said.

The regional leaders made a previous attempt at mediation with both sides in the electoral dispute in mid-December, a couple of weeks after the poll, but failed to make a breakthrough.

In Banjul, Jammeh sacked his Information Minister Sheriff Bojang and replaced him with a National Assembly member who was appointed this month as the ruling party’s spokesman.

Bojang had previously managed The Standard Newspaper, which was closed in 2012 after criticising Jammeh’s regime. A statement carried on Gambian public television on Monday did not give a reason for his dismissal.

A foreign ministry source on Monday confirmed that Jammeh had also fired ambassadors to 12 nations, apparently for disloyalty.

All the envoys had expressed support for Barrow in late December, and asked Jammeh to step aside and respect the result of the December 1 vote, which delivered the opposition leader a narrow victory.

“I do not know why President Yahya Jammeh terminated their services, but I can tell you that these are the ambassadors that congratulated and endorsed President-elect Adama Barrow for his election victory,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities also refused to release from custody the former director-general of Gambia’s state television and radio broadcaster, despite a court decision to grant him bail.

Momodou Sabally was arrested on 8 November 2016 along with a colleague after broadcasting images of the opposition when Jammeh’s wife was due to appear, according to Human Rights Watch.

On Monday the Banjul High Court ruled that he should be bailed, but the National Intelligence Agency holding Sabally refused to comply when presented with the order, judicial staff told journalists.

Meanwhile it appeared increasingly clear there would not be the requisite number of judges Tuesday sitting for Jammeh’s Supreme Court case against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), where he is seeking to have the election result overturned.

Nigerian and Gambian legal experts told journalists that although five Nigerian judges and one from Sierra Leone had been invited to hear the case, none had responded.

The Gambia relies on foreign nationals as judges due to a shortage of nationals with the requisite training and experience.

Jammeh and his political party have now lodged three separate legal complaints with the Supreme Court alleging manipulation of ballot counting by the IEC and intimidation of supporters.

Gambian legal expert Aziz Bensouda said a quick resolution was unlikely and constitutionally Jammeh still had to step down by the end of his official term.

“In the absence of a court and the pure impossibility of the parties being served in time to appear and enter a response, it seems that an adjournment of the case will be the most likely outcome,” he said.

Jammeh’s own lawyer Edward Gomez told journalists earlier he did not know how many judges would appear on the day.

Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle is the panel’s only sitting judge, as the Supreme Court has lain dormant since May 2015.

Tension and uncertainty has gripped the Gambian capital, with the US embassy sending non-essential staff and family members out of the country, as well as urging citizens not to travel there.

A statement issued on Monday by the US ambassador described Tuesday’s court case as “a potential flashpoint that could lead to civil unrest.”

More from Africa

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

Zuma says ANC ready for female leader

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats