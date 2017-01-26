Shah Rukh Khan on his new film Raees
Shah Rukh Khan chats with Gulf News tabloid! about his latest film, Raees, and shares his thoughts on likeable bad guys and his inability to swear on camera.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Mahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
- Play
Watch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
- Play
Miss Universe beauties show off swimwear
- Play
Watch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
- Play
Video: Miss Universe swimsuit preview
- Play
Watch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
- Play
Om Puri on his career, Gandhi and older actors
- Play
Quincy Jones: Music pulls people together
- Play
Jake Lacy on male escorts and Donald Trump
- Play
Watch: Andie MacDowell on sexism in Hollywood
- Play
Tyrese Gibson at red carpet in Dubai
- Play
Superstars in town on Diff red carpet