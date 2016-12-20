Quincy Jones: Music is the most powerful thing on the planet
Music moghul and mentor Quincy Jones talks about the power of music in people's lives.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Jake Lacy on male escorts and Donald Trump
- Play
Watch: Andie MacDowell on sexism in Hollywood
- Play
Tyrese Gibson at red carpet in Dubai
- Play
Superstars in town on Diff red carpet
- Play
Venus Raj on being a beauty queen
- Play
Ang Probinsyano fever hits Dubai
- Play
Step Up All In! at Motiongate Dubai
- Play
Video: Vidya Balan on being real
- Play
Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach wows Dubai
- Play
John Abraham & Sonakshi Sinha talk about Force 2
- Play
Dance like Beyoncé
- Play
Furne One closes FFWD Season 8