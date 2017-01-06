Om Puri on his career, Gandhi and roles for older actors
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid! at the 2017 Dubai International Film Festival, Indian actor Om Puri shares his thoughts on his recent films, his opinion of Gandhi as a leader and the lack of roles available for older actors.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Watch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
- Play
Quincy Jones: Music pulls people together
- Play
Jake Lacy on male escorts and Donald Trump
- Play
Watch: Andie MacDowell on sexism in Hollywood
- Play
Tyrese Gibson at red carpet in Dubai
- Play
Superstars in town on Diff red carpet
- Play
Venus Raj on being a beauty queen
- Play
Ang Probinsyano fever hits Dubai
- Play
Step Up All In! at Motiongate Dubai
- Play
Video: Vidya Balan on being real
- Play
Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach wows Dubai
- Play
John Abraham & Sonakshi Sinha talk about Force 2