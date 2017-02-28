Katrina Kaif on working with Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Katrina Kaif came to Dubai for a fashion show to showcase the Splash's latest collection.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Fashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
- Play
Staying fit with Prama
- Play
Mariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
- Play
Watch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
- Play
Mahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
- Play
Shah Rukh Khan on his new film Raees
- Play
Watch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
- Play
Miss Universe beauties show off swimwear
- Play
Watch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
- Play
Video: Miss Universe swimsuit preview
- Play
Watch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
- Play
Om Puri on his career, Gandhi and older actors