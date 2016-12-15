Dubai Film Festival wraps with Daesh drama 'The Dark Wind' taking top prize
The Dark Wind won the Dh200,000 Best Feature prize at the 13th edition of the annual Dubai film fest.
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.
- Play
Aamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
- Play
Bill Nighy on gender equality
- Play
Watch: Dubai Parks and Resorts officially opens
- Play
Cheryl Boone Isaacs: The queen of film
- Play
Hollywood stars grace Dubai event
- Play
In conversation with Giuliana Rancic
- Play
Watch: Samuel L. Jackson at DIFF 2016
- Play
A glimpse inside DreamWorks in motiongate Dubai
- Play
A touch of Bollywood in Dubai
- Play
A sneak peek at Legoland Dubai
- Play
Video: A sneak peek of Riverland Dubai
- Play
Dubai Lego fans get Stack