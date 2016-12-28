"UAE in 2016: Oasis of stability in a year of strife"

Mobile
In a year of global turmoil and regional conflict, the UAE was an oasis of stability with its achievements in diplomacy and governance. The UAE leadership launched strong policies on reading, happiness and tolerance while also creating infrastructure like the Museum of the Future, Dubai Canal and Dubai Opera, all to build an economy based on inclusiveness, sustainability and innovation. Here is a look at some of the milestones in an eventful year.

image 1 of 23
Image by:Gulf News ArchivesCompiled by: Balaram MenonPosted on: 07:20 December 28, 2016
image 1 of 23

Arab Reading Challenge: Shaikh Mohammad at the Arab Reading Challenge awards. On May 3, the UAE announced a 10-year National Policy for Reading, backed by a Dh100 million fund. On October 31, the UAE issued a law to promote reading. Just as 2016 was the Year of Reading, 2017 will be the Year of Giving with the focus on three themes: strengthening social responsibility in private sector, promoting volunteerism and instilling the spirit of national duty in the youth.

