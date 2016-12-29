In Memoriam : 2016 in review
Farewell From the world’s longestserving head of state to the heartbreak of Prince’s fatal drug overdose, here is a selection of the people who left us this year.
"In Memoriam : 2016 in review"
Farewell From the world’s longestserving head of state to the heartbreak of Prince’s fatal drug overdose, here is a selection of the people who left us this year.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
1. Lt Gen Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina: November 24: The Dubai Police Chief, appointed to the position in 2013, dies following a heart attack at Rashid Hospital.
2. Fidel Castro : November 25: The former Cuban president and leader of the Communist revolution, a fiery apostle who brought the Cold War to the Western Hemisphere in 1959, dies at 90.
3. Muhammad Ali: June 3: Boxing legend nicknamed The Greatest, the former world heavyweight champion dies in an Arizona hospital at the age of 74.
4. Prince : April 21: Songwriter, singer, producer, one-man studio band and consummate showman, Prince dies at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota at 57.
5. Zaha Hadid : March 31: The Iraqi-born British architect and creator of some of the world’s most iconic structures dies in a Miami hospital at 65.