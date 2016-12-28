"GCC/Middle East in 2016: A year marked by incredible pain"

The Syria war, now entering its sixth year, dominated headlines in 2016 as civilians continued to pay the price in a conflict perpetuated by regional and international proxies. Meanwhile, the fight against Daesh continued in Iraq and Libya. In Yemen, a civil war raged on as Iran-backed Al Houthis suffered a string of military defeats at the hands of Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition. The rebels, however, still control Sana’a.