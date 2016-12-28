Mobile
Close

The Syria war, now entering its sixth year, dominated headlines in 2016 as civilians continued to pay the price in a conflict perpetuated by regional and international proxies. Meanwhile, the fight against Daesh continued in Iraq and Libya. In Yemen, a civil war raged on as Iran-backed Al Houthis suffered a string of military defeats at the hands of Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition. The rebels, however, still control Sana’a.

"GCC/Middle East in 2016: A year marked by incredible pain"

image 1 of 16
Image by:$content.images.list.get(0).content.credit.valueCompiled by: Balaram MenonPosted on: 07:10 December 28, 2016
image 1 of 16

Embassy under attack: On January 2, Saudi diplomatic missions are attacked in Tehran, one day after Saudi Arabia executed anti-government Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nimr. The mission attacks sparked Gulf states to sever or downgrade ties with Iran. Since then, there has been no reconciliation and the divide between Iran and the Gulf nations has widened.

