Stollen Charity Cake sale in Dubai

The annual Stollen Charity Cake sale was held in the Central Galleria of Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

  • Jeanne Patulan and Martina Melis.Image Credit:
  • Emelyn Garcia and Hera Rudyana.Image Credit:
  • Amal Nabil and Kirolos M.Image Credit:
  • Apsara Oli and Nancy Waweru.Image Credit:
  • Lusine Atayan and Natasa Popovic.Image Credit:
  • Lama Hannouf and Anwar Al Ameddin.Image Credit:
  • Jack Stradling and Martim Cafe.Image Credit:
  • Joan A and Flor E.Image Credit:
  • Ninotchka Teves, Joanna Santiago and Mae Torino.Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

The annual Stollen Charity Cake sale was held in the Central Galleria of Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.

