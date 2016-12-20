Getting in the festive spirit
Guests welcomed the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony, where they enjoyed festive treats and a visit from Santa, at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai.
"Getting in the festive spirit"
Guests welcomed the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony, where they enjoyed festive treats and a visit from Santa, at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand