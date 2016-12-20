Watching the weather change

Urvashi Dutt sent us this photograph, which she took from her 55th floor apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road. She s

UAE residents have been enjoying pleasant weather over the past few days, thanks to a significant drop in temperature due to north-westerly winds coming from Iraq, northern Iran and the eastern Mediterranean. Clouds moving across bright blue skies, and a gentle breeze during evening hours, drew our reader photographers outdoors. They captured the great weather in pictures.

Editor’s note: Send us your picture essays at readers@gulfnews.com.

Varghesekutty M. Peter took this picture at Deira Creek, during sunset. He said: ‘With the winter already here and the sky full of clouds, photographers are out and about, trying to capture the beauty of the UAE.’

Arjun Sasi, who goes by the Instagram handle @iarjunphotography, took this close-up photograph of the moon and birds on a winter evening in Dubai.

Varghesekutty M. Peter captured this image of camels along the Dubai-Al Ain road on a dusty evening. He said: ‘The camels were out for their routine evening parade. The sky was full of clouds, making the scene an interesting one.’

Kite surfing enthusiasts caught the attention of Jyoti Sethi, who took this picture at Kite Beach, Dubai. She said: ‘I had gone to the beach to enjoy the sunset but the colourful kites lit up the sky as much as the setting sun! The bright kites looked beautiful against the orange sky, and I clicked away.’

A foggy morning in Dubai gave Wyshad T. P., or @wyshad on instagram, a great view of Shaikh Zayed Road. He said: ‘I have been waiting so long to shoot a picture of the fog from a rooftop.’

Urvashi Dutt sent us this photograph, which she took from her 55th floor apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road. She said this is what happens “when #myDubai meets winter…”