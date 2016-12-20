Mobile
Watching the weather change

UAE residents have been enjoying pleasant weather over the past few days, thanks to a significant drop in temperature. Clouds moving across bright blue skies, and a gentle breeze during evening hours, drew our reader photographers outdoors.

Gulf News
 

UAE residents have been enjoying pleasant weather over the past few days, thanks to a significant drop in temperature due to north-westerly winds coming from Iraq, northern Iran and the eastern Mediterranean. Clouds moving across bright blue skies, and a gentle breeze during evening hours, drew our reader photographers outdoors. They captured the great weather in pictures.

Editor’s note: Send us your picture essays at readers@gulfnews.com.

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 1

Varghesekutty M. Peter took this picture at Deira Creek, during sunset. He said: ‘With the winter already here and the sky full of clouds, photographers are out and about, trying to capture the beauty of the UAE.’

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 2

Arjun Sasi, who goes by the Instagram handle @iarjunphotography, took this close-up photograph of the moon and birds on a winter evening in Dubai.

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 3

Varghesekutty M. Peter captured this image of camels along the Dubai-Al Ain road on a dusty evening. He said: ‘The camels were out for their routine evening parade. The sky was full of clouds, making the scene an interesting one.’

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 4

Kite surfing enthusiasts caught the attention of Jyoti Sethi, who took this picture at Kite Beach, Dubai. She said: ‘I had gone to the beach to enjoy the sunset but the colourful kites lit up the sky as much as the setting sun! The bright kites looked beautiful against the orange sky, and I clicked away.’

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 5

A foggy morning in Dubai gave Wyshad T. P., or @wyshad on instagram, a great view of Shaikh Zayed Road. He said: ‘I have been waiting so long to shoot a picture of the fog from a rooftop.’

RDS_161221 YT Reader Picture 6

Urvashi Dutt sent us this photograph, which she took from her 55th floor apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road. She said this is what happens “when #myDubai meets winter…”

