UAE Rulers and officials offer prayers for rain
The Rulers of Ajman and Fujairah joined officials and residents in offering prayers at mosques and musallahs across the UAE in response to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s call to perform prayer.
