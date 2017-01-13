Snapshots from the Gulf News Fun Drive 2017
Around 3,000 people in 850 four-wheel vehicles test their desert driving skills in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region as they take part in one of the longest running off-road events in the UAE.
"Snapshots from the Gulf News Fun Drive 2017"
Around 3,000 people in 850 four-wheel vehicles test their desert driving skills in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region as they take part in one of the longest running off-road events in the UAE.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand