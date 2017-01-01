Ringing in the new with joy
The UAE ushered in the new year with a dazzling show of fireworks at the stroke of midnight, enthralling millions of onlookers. More than two million revellers, including residents and tourists, made their way to the venues. Gulf News photographers captured some colourful moments.
