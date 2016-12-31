Revellers throng beaches and malls to celebrate the arrival of New Year
Not everyone in the country went for the fireworks at midnight. A large number of revellers thronged UAE beaches, malls and the desert on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of New Year. Gulf News photographers capture the festive moments across the UAE.
