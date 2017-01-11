Rally marks 1,000 days since kidnap of Chibok girls
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign rally in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram jihadists
"Rally marks 1,000 days since kidnap of Chibok girls"
