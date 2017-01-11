Mobile
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign rally in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to mark 1,000 days since over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram jihadists

"Rally marks 1,000 days since kidnap of Chibok girls"

Image by:AFPCompiled by: Balaram MenonPosted on: 12:28 January 11, 2017
Activists of the online movement #bringbackourgirls demonstrate during a march to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to mark the 1000 days since the mass abduction of the Chibok school girls. Of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists almost three years ago, scores escaped in the hours after the kidnapping. There are currently 195 schoolgirls still missing.

