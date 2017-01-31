Mukherjee and Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary at Rajghat, New Delhi
