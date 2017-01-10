Migrants out in the cold at Hungarian border
Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia’s northern border, waiting their turn to try to enter Hungary
"Migrants out in the cold at Hungarian border"
Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia’s northern border, waiting their turn to try to enter Hungary
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand