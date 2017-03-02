Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt
Nearly 1000 bulldogs parade through Mexico City in hopes of breaking Guinness World Record for the largest number of the breed gathered in one place
"Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt"
Nearly 1000 bulldogs parade through Mexico City in hopes of breaking Guinness World Record for the largest number of the breed gathered in one place
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand