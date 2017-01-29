Massive snowstorm hits Lebanon, cutting off roads and villages
A snowstorm is hitting Lebanon, isolating dozens of villages and cutting off the highway linking Beirut with Damascus
"Massive snowstorm hits Lebanon, cutting off roads and villages"
A snowstorm is hitting Lebanon, isolating dozens of villages and cutting off the highway linking Beirut with Damascus
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand