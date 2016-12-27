Jet Airways flight skids off runway, injuring 15
A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim Airport in the west Indian state of Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early Tuesday, with 15 passengers suffering injuries during evacuation
