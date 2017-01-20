Jallikattu protests continue in Tamil Nadu
Massive protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, intensify with traders downing their shutters, taxi, auto-rickshaw and truck operators staying off the roads
"Jallikattu protests continue in Tamil Nadu"
Massive protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, intensify with traders downing their shutters, taxi, auto-rickshaw and truck operators staying off the roads
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand