India’s Army Day: A show of strength and valour
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to commemorate the day when Lieutenant General K.M. Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of India in 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
"India’s Army Day: A show of strength and valour"
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to commemorate the day when Lieutenant General K.M. Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of India in 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand