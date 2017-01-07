"Etihad Museum opens its doors to the public"

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Close

The museum is now open to the public from 10am to 8pm every day and will present educational exhibits and programmes that highlight the historic events like the signing of the agreement and Union declaration in 1971, according to Dubai Culture.

"Etihad Museum opens its doors to the public"

The museum is now open to the public from 10am to 8pm every day and will present educational exhibits and programmes that highlight the historic events like the signing of the agreement and Union declaration in 1971, according to Dubai Culture.

image 1 of 13
Image by:A.K Kallouche/Gulf NewsCompiled by: Christian BorbonPosted on: 18:29 January 7, 2017
image 1 of 13

Historic pictures of UAE Rulers on display at the newly opened Etihad Museum in Dubai. The museum, inaugurated on December 2, is now open to the public on all days. It will present educational exhibits and programmes that highlight the historic events like the signing of the agreement and Union declaration in 1971, according to Dubai Culture.

Share your views

gulf news multimedia
More from this section Most viewed news galleries Editor's choice
Loading...