Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp
Iraqi children who have fled the battle of Mosul play with everything from a swing on barbed wire to cardboard sleds as they make do with what they have to play and be kids
"Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp"
Iraqi children who have fled the battle of Mosul play with everything from a swing on barbed wire to cardboard sleds as they make do with what they have to play and be kids
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand