Animals starve to death in Mosul’s ruined zoo
A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul’s zoo - a once-peaceful animal park that, like much of the city, was destroyed by months of fighting between Iraqi forces and Daesh militants.
"Animals starve to death in Mosul’s ruined zoo"
A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul’s zoo - a once-peaceful animal park that, like much of the city, was destroyed by months of fighting between Iraqi forces and Daesh militants.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand