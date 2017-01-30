Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe 2016
Iris Mittenaere, a 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held in Manila
"Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe 2016"
Iris Mittenaere, a 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held in Manila
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand