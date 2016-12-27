Glittering treasures of the emirates
The unique jewellery of the UAE
"Glittering treasures of the emirates"
The unique jewellery of the UAE
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- " data-credit="Gulf News" onClick="javascript:setImageCredit('Gulf News');">nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
Beauty, playfulness and elegance combine effortlessly to create Al Khelkhal. Arabic for “anklet”, this unique piece of jewellery represents deftly crafted gold ornaments wreathed with bells and hanging chains. Engraved with charming motifs, the anklet produces tinkling sounds as the werer walks or dances at special occasions.