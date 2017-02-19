Thousands flock to the first-ever Saudi Comic Con in Jeddah
The three-day festival of anime, pop art, video gaming and film-related events is part of a government initiative to bring more entertainment to Saudi Arabia
"Thousands flock to the first-ever Saudi Comic Con in Jeddah"
The three-day festival of anime, pop art, video gaming and film-related events is part of a government initiative to bring more entertainment to Saudi Arabia
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand