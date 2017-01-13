Highlights from the Gulf News Fun Drive 2017
Around 3,000 off-road enthusiasts in 850 4x4 vehicles headed into the Liwa desert yesterday. The event began at 7am at Al Fathiya checkpoint with breakfast and a safety debriefing by marshals. After a day of dune-bashing, the vehicles arrived at Moreeb Dune where they were greeted with a fully equipped campsite, entertainment and dinner.
