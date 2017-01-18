Pets get blessed in churches on Saint Anthony’s day in Spain
Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain’s patron saint of animals
"Pets get blessed in churches on Saint Anthony’s day in Spain"
