Iconic French chateau garden restored thanks to US billionaire
The chateau of Chambord, the biggest in France's Loire Valley, will see its French formal garden restored thanks to a 3.5 million euro ($3.6 million) donation from a super-rich American financier.
"Iconic French chateau garden restored thanks to US billionaire"
The chateau of Chambord, the biggest in France's Loire Valley, will see its French formal garden restored thanks to a 3.5 million euro ($3.6 million) donation from a super-rich American financier.
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand