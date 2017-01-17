Horses purified by fire at a Spanish festival
In honour of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, revellers ride their horses through flames of bonfires in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares
"Horses purified by fire at a Spanish festival"
In honour of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, revellers ride their horses through flames of bonfires in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand