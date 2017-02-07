Golden chariot restored for Thai king’s ‘ascent to heaven’
The chariot to take Thailand’s late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labour that will last months
"Golden chariot restored for Thai king’s ‘ascent to heaven’"
The chariot to take Thailand’s late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labour that will last months
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand