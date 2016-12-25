Faithfuls celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
Celebrations in Bethlehem culminate with midnight mass on Christmas eve in the Church of the Nativity
"Faithfuls celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem"
Celebrations in Bethlehem culminate with midnight mass on Christmas eve in the Church of the Nativity
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand
- nextprevExpand