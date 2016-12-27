Parental guidance: Taking account of the last year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Parental guidance: Taking account of the last year

It is the time to celebrate the wins, however small or big, so as to reinforce the good that can depend on in the times to come

Image Credit: Getty Images
It is the time to celebrate the wins, however small or big, so as to reinforce the good in children that they can depend on in the times to come.
Tabloid
 

It’s that time of year when you close your accounts and tally the balance sheet. What your assets are and what losses you can write off.

In the scheme of parenting and children it is no different. It is a great time to sit down and reflect as a family on the progress your children have made as children, siblings, students, friends and contributors to society.

Every year will bring its share of challenges and triumphs, it is imperative to learn life lessons from the challenges so that one is prepared to face and overcome them if the need arises in the future. It is also the time to celebrate the wins, however small or big, so as to reinforce the good that they can depend on in the times to come.

Assets

Healthy body

Healthy mind

Doing chores at home

Contributing to less fortunate

Standing up to bullying

Showing loyalty to a friend

Positive thinking

Confidence

Family bonding

Caring attitude towards others

Liabilities

Tantrums

Average/Poor grades

Arguing when wrong

Lost uniforms

Broken dishes

Messy rooms

Incomplete homework

Teacher’s complaints

Limited communication

It is essential to focus on what is important for the next year and what one needs to write off as “bad debts” in the current.

If you need your child to imbibe values and positive habits that are important to you as a family then celebrate those he has demonstrated in the current year that you would like him to continue to build in the coming year.

Values like perseverance, honesty, compassion, consistency, courtesy, empathy, kindness, leadership, responsibility and respect are among the most desired values of parents for their kids. If your child has started to display even the slightest sliver of these values, use the holidays and the new year to encourage them further.

There is no point in dwelling on past misdemeanors beyond a certain point as what you focus on will only expand and grow. Make a concession and let go after a brief discussion on what your children can learn from those falls and how they can avoid repeating them.

Recently while coaching a young teen who had performed quite dismally at school as compared to his previous years, he shared how his parents reprimanded him by saying: “It’s you who is the problem”. It led to a breakdown in communication with them and eroded this teen’s self-confidence and self-esteem, turning him into a rebellious and pugnacious young man.

I can guarantee you such these negative parenting tactics spell doom in the long run. The relationship between teen and parents is strained for obvious reasons and I will be advising parents through a four-week parent coaching programme on how they need to forget the past and focus on how they can encourage their children to get back on track through positive and encouraging strategies.

It is truly the season to be merry. Take an inventory of all the good that exists in your child, what he can do to grow further in those areas with your support and nurturing; while building on other skills and values that will help him be a happy and successful young adult. As parents, learn to forgive past blunders and be grateful for having children who are healthy in mind, body and spirit.

— Sunaina Vohra is a certified Youth and Family Life Coach at Athena Life Coaching in Dubai. For more information log on to athenalifecoaching.com or call 056-1399033. This is an interactive column on parenting skills and child behaviour. If you have a query, write to tabloid@gulfnews.com

More from Parenting

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleParenting

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Parenting

Buddies feed fears and phobias in kids

Life & Style Gallery

2016 in review: Where stars come to shine

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan