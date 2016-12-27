Parental guidance: Taking account of the last year

It is the time to celebrate the wins, however small or big, so as to reinforce the good in children that they can depend on in the times to come.

It’s that time of year when you close your accounts and tally the balance sheet. What your assets are and what losses you can write off.

In the scheme of parenting and children it is no different. It is a great time to sit down and reflect as a family on the progress your children have made as children, siblings, students, friends and contributors to society.

Every year will bring its share of challenges and triumphs, it is imperative to learn life lessons from the challenges so that one is prepared to face and overcome them if the need arises in the future. It is also the time to celebrate the wins, however small or big, so as to reinforce the good that they can depend on in the times to come.

Assets

Healthy body

Healthy mind

Doing chores at home

Contributing to less fortunate

Standing up to bullying

Showing loyalty to a friend

Positive thinking

Confidence

Family bonding

Caring attitude towards others

Liabilities

Tantrums

Average/Poor grades

Arguing when wrong

Lost uniforms

Broken dishes

Messy rooms

Incomplete homework

Teacher’s complaints

Limited communication

It is essential to focus on what is important for the next year and what one needs to write off as “bad debts” in the current.

If you need your child to imbibe values and positive habits that are important to you as a family then celebrate those he has demonstrated in the current year that you would like him to continue to build in the coming year.

Values like perseverance, honesty, compassion, consistency, courtesy, empathy, kindness, leadership, responsibility and respect are among the most desired values of parents for their kids. If your child has started to display even the slightest sliver of these values, use the holidays and the new year to encourage them further.

There is no point in dwelling on past misdemeanors beyond a certain point as what you focus on will only expand and grow. Make a concession and let go after a brief discussion on what your children can learn from those falls and how they can avoid repeating them.

Recently while coaching a young teen who had performed quite dismally at school as compared to his previous years, he shared how his parents reprimanded him by saying: “It’s you who is the problem”. It led to a breakdown in communication with them and eroded this teen’s self-confidence and self-esteem, turning him into a rebellious and pugnacious young man.

I can guarantee you such these negative parenting tactics spell doom in the long run. The relationship between teen and parents is strained for obvious reasons and I will be advising parents through a four-week parent coaching programme on how they need to forget the past and focus on how they can encourage their children to get back on track through positive and encouraging strategies.

It is truly the season to be merry. Take an inventory of all the good that exists in your child, what he can do to grow further in those areas with your support and nurturing; while building on other skills and values that will help him be a happy and successful young adult. As parents, learn to forgive past blunders and be grateful for having children who are healthy in mind, body and spirit.

— Sunaina Vohra is a certified Youth and Family Life Coach at Athena Life Coaching in Dubai. For more information log on to athenalifecoaching.com or call 056-1399033. This is an interactive column on parenting skills and child behaviour. If you have a query, write to tabloid@gulfnews.com