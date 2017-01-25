WorldStarHipHop.com founder Lee O’Denat dies at 43
Lee O’Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, has died in San Diego. He was 43.
The San Diego County medical examiner’s office says O’Denat was at a local business on Monday when he became unresponsive. San Diego police said it was a massage parlour.
The cause of death was heart disease, with obesity a contributing factor.
O’Denat founded WorldStarHipHop.com in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.
Rapper 50 Cent won a 2009 lawsuit against O’Denat for using his image without permission.
The site inspired the yell “World Star!,” shouted when something — often a fight — is worthy of being recorded.
In a Facebook message, the website said operations will continue.