Willie Nelson’s gift to himself: ‘God’s Problem Child’

Willie Nelson is showing no signs of slowing down as his 84th birthday approaches in April. He will release his latest studio collection, God’s Problem Child, on April 28, one day before he blows out the candles on his next birthday cake.

It’s his first album of newly written songs since 2014’s Band of Brothers but keeps him on his recent pace of roughly two releases per year. In 2016 he issued For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price and Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin.

The title track for the forthcoming album was written by Jamey Johnson and Tony Joe White, both of whom also sing with Nelson on the song, which also features Leon Russell in one of his final recording sessions before his death in November.

Among the other songs are seven Nelson has written with veteran Nashville songwriter-producer Buddy Cannon, including Delete and Fast-Forward, about last year’s presidential campaign. The album closes with He Won’t Ever Be Gone, a Gary Nicholson song saluting Nelson’s long-time friend and fellow country music giant Merle Haggard.

God’s Problem Child will become the ninth album Nelson has released since signing a new record deal in 2012 with Sony Legacy Recordings.