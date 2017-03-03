Mobile
Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico documentaries head to Tribeca

The 98 entries at the New York festival, that runs April 19 to 3-, also includes ‘Gilbert’ and ‘Elian’

Image Credit: AP
This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows filmmaker Antonino D'Ambrosio with retired New York City Police detective Frank Serpico, who is the subject of a documentary, "Frank Serpico," which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Trevor Tweeten/Tribeca Film Festival via AP)
Tabloid
 

Documentaries about Whitney Houston, Gilbert Gottfried, Elian Gonzalez and Frank Serpico will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The New York festival announced 82 of the 98 features that will play in this year’s slightly slimmed-down slate. Among the entries are Gilbert, Neil Berkeley’s documentary about the comedian; Elian, the Alex Gibney-produced documentary about the famous Cuban boy; Frank Serpico, Antonino D’Ambrosio’s film about the 1970s New York police officer; and the Houston documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me.

Other films include LA 92, about the Rodney King riots, and an investigation into the handling of rape kits in I Am Evidence.

Among the narrative films announced is Michael Winterbottom’s latest road trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain. Also premiering is Adam Rifkin’s Dog Years, about an aged former Hollywood star played by Bert Reynolds. And writer-director Azazel Jacobs will debut her latest, The Lovers, in which Tracy Letts and Debra Winger play a long-married couple whose romance is sparked again when they separate.

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19 to 30.

