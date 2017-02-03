Vera Lynn to mark 100th birthday with new album

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vera Lynn to mark 100th birthday with new album

‘Vera Lynn 100’, to be released March 17, will feature many of her (very) old classics

Image Credit: AP
Dame Vera Lynn attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, in central London, Friday Aug. 20, 2010. The ceremony was held outside WWII era British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's War Rooms to commemorate the anniversary. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Tabloid
 

Singer Vera Lynn is making plans to mark her 100th birthday with the release of a new album featuring many of her (very) old classics.

The album Vera Lynn 100 is to be released March 17, three days before her birthday, a milestone this year that traditionally is recognised by Queen Elizabeth II.

The songstress said Thursday it’s “truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago.”

Lynn was known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Her songs, including We’ll Meet Again and (There’ll be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover, were wartime anthems.

She has not cut new vocals for the release, saying she prefers to remember her voice as it was. But there are new accompaniments to some of the songs. 

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

LeAnn Rimes’ ‘Remnants’ album review: Grown up

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips