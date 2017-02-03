Vera Lynn to mark 100th birthday with new album

Dame Vera Lynn attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, in central London, Friday Aug. 20, 2010. The ceremony was held outside WWII era British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's War Rooms to commemorate the anniversary. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Singer Vera Lynn is making plans to mark her 100th birthday with the release of a new album featuring many of her (very) old classics. The album Vera Lynn 100 is to be released March 17, three days before her birthday, a milestone this year that traditionally is recognised by Queen Elizabeth II. The songstress said Thursday it’s “truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago.” Lynn was known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Her songs, including We’ll Meet Again and (There’ll be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover, were wartime anthems. She has not cut new vocals for the release, saying she prefers to remember her voice as it was. But there are new accompaniments to some of the songs.