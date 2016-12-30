Mobile
Trey Songz charged with assault

On Wednesday night in Detroit, the singer became “upset and belligerent”, and attacked a police officer, when he was told to end his concert at 11.30pm

Image Credit: AP
Trey Songz
Tabloid
 

Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned Thursday.

Songz, of Virginia, was arrested after the incident Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told to end his concert and leave the stage at 11.30pm.

Prosecutors say someone was struck in the head by an object and an officer was punched.

Songz’ next court date is Jan. 5. Bond is set at $2,500 (Dh9,182).

The Detroit News reports that Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert. 

