Thomas Rhett’s family is growing by 2

The country musician announced on Twitter that his wife is pregnant and they are also adopting a child

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory attend the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Country singer Thomas Rhett’s family is growing by two in 2017. The Die A Happy Man singer announced on Wednesday on Twitter that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant and they are adopting a child from Africa.

The couple, whose last name is Akins, posted a photo of themselves with the word “baby” spelt out in balloons with the caption, “Life is about to get crazy!”

They are vocal about their support for adoption and have helped raise money and volunteered on mission trips with the non-profit 147 Million Orphans.

Married in 2012, the couple appears in the music video for his No. 1 country hit, Die A Happy Man, which earned him a Grammy nomination this year. 

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

